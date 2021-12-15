Menu

News

Child dies, another seriously injured after school bus collides with truck in Lyster, Que.

By Brayden Jagger Haines Global News
Posted December 15, 2021 7:16 am
A five year-old boy has died and another is seriously injured after a school bus collided with a bucket truck Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
A five year-old boy has died and another is seriously injured after a school bus collided with a bucket truck Tuesday afternoon. TVA

A five-year-old boy died and another was seriously injured after a school bus collided with a bucket truck Tuesday afternoon.

The tragic crash happened in the town of Lyster, Qué., about two hours away from Montreal on 8th rang Ouest, near Fillion Road and Route Anna.

According to the Sûreté du Québec, at around 3:30 p.m., the bus slammed into the truck, which had two workers in it who had been performing maintenance work parked on the shoulder of the road.

The two workers suffered no serious injuries according to officials.

The bus driver, a man in his 70s was taken to hospital, but his life is not in danger.

Story continues below advertisement

Louis-Philippe Bibeau, SQ spokesperson, said the driver was travelling westbound and the sun may have been a factor in blinding the driver.

An investigator and an accident scene reconstruction specialist were dispatched to study the scene.

— with files from Canadian Press

