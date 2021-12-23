City of Saskatoon urging residents to be careful on streets and walkways as temperatures drop

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Saskatoon is urging residents to be cautious when out shovelling or walking on the sidewalk or streets after recent snowfalls and with temperatures expected to drop.

Some roadways across the city are still slick after snow, wet snow and a rise in temperatures.

Those temperatures have now dropped drastically.

The city urges drivers to slow down and leave more room between vehicles, as multiple collisions have occurred through December.

It’s also warning people about slippery sidewalks. The Saskatoon Police Service mentioned that there have been more than 60 collisions over the last couple of weeks.

Crews have been out putting de-icer, sand and gravel on the streets, including Circle Drive.

Medavie Health Services West director of public affairs Troy Davies says drivers need to adapt better safe driving techniques throughout the winter to help ensure a safe trip.

“Take some time,” said Davies. “Know that you’re going to maybe be a little delayed when driving, especially on residential roads that may not be cleared for the time being.”

The city is also reminding residents to keep an eye out for the sander’s blue and amber lights and to drive with caution.