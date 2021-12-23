Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

City of Saskatoon urging residents to be careful on streets and walkways as temperatures drop

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 23, 2021 6:55 pm
Saskatoon roads and sidewalks remain slick in spots after recent snowfall. View image in full screen
Saskatoon roads and sidewalks remain slick in spots after recent snowfall. File Photo/ Global News

The City of Saskatoon is urging residents to be cautious when out shovelling or walking on the sidewalk or streets after recent snowfalls and with temperatures expected to drop.

Some roadways across the city are still slick after snow, wet snow and a rise in temperatures.

Those temperatures have now dropped drastically.

Click to play video: 'Winter finally hits Saskatchewan, a relatively warm December predicted for the Prairies' Winter finally hits Saskatchewan, a relatively warm December predicted for the Prairies
Winter finally hits Saskatchewan, a relatively warm December predicted for the Prairies – Dec 6, 2021

The city urges drivers to slow down and leave more room between vehicles, as multiple collisions have occurred through December.

Story continues below advertisement

It’s also warning people about slippery sidewalks. The Saskatoon Police Service mentioned that there have been more than 60 collisions over the last couple of weeks.

Crews have been out putting de-icer, sand and gravel on the streets, including Circle Drive.

Medavie Health Services West director of public affairs Troy Davies says drivers need to adapt better safe driving techniques throughout the winter to help ensure a safe trip.

“Take some time,” said Davies. “Know that you’re going to maybe be a little delayed when driving, especially on residential roads that may not be cleared for the time being.”

Read more: Wet winter needed to avoid troubling spring in Manitoba, province says

The city is also reminding residents to keep an eye out for the sander’s blue and amber lights and to drive with caution.

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Saskatchewan News tagSnow tagWeather tagSaskatoon Weather tagCity of Saskatoon tagIce tagSaskatoon tagRoads tagSaskatoon Roads tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers