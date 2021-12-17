Public health shuts down Saskatoon meat processor after rodent contamination

Send this page to someone via email

The Saskatchewan Health Authority’s (SHA) public health department has ordered a meat processor and warehouse to close after finding rodent contamination in the food.

A news release said the SHA made the decision after public health inspectors visited Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse on Dec. 15, 16, and 17.

According to the release, public health inspectors found “the majority of the food in the facility had been significantly contaminated by rodents.”

All food has been seized and secured by the SHA within the facility, located at 325-20th St. West in Saskatoon.

The release said that Afro-Caribbean Meat Processor and Afro-Caribbean Warehouse offer food for direct sale to the public and it is also a source of food products for other establishments in Saskatchewan.

The SHA is advising consumers and facility operations who have purchased products from this business and warehouse:

To discard all foods that are in permeable packaging;

To thoroughly clean and sanitize all food products that are in intact, impermeable packaging;

To wash all impermeable packaging with soap and water and sanitize using a solution of 15 ml bleach to one litre of water before opening the packaging or consuming the contents.

