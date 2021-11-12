Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

Public health officials investigating cause of salmonella outbreak in Western Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 12, 2021 7:04 pm
A doctor points out a growth of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories Monday, May 17, 2010, in Lake Forest Park, Wash. View image in full screen
A doctor points out a growth of salmonella in a petri dish at IEH Laboratories Monday, May 17, 2010, in Lake Forest Park, Wash. THE CANADIAN PRESSS/AP-Elaine Thompson

The Public Health Agency of Canada says it is investigating an outbreak of salmonella in Western Canada after at least 46 people became ill from the bacteria.

The agency says it is still trying to determine the cause of the outbreak in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba, and one case in Ontario linked to travel from Alberta.

Three people have been hospitalized and no deaths have been reported.

The agency says in a release that people who became sick reported eating fresh produce before their illness.

READ MORE: Broccoli and Seasonal Mix microgreens recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella

Anyone can become sick with salmonella, but young children, the elderly, pregnant women or people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk.

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says it is working with provincial public health partners, the Canadian Food Inspection Agency and Health Canada.

Since Wednesday, 18 laboratory-confirmed cases were reported in British Columbia and another 18 in Alberta. There were also three cases in Saskatchewan and six in Manitoba.

The agency said Friday that people became sick between late September and mid-October, and are between the ages of nine and 89 years old.

There are no food recall warnings associated with the outbreak.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Public health tagHealth tagPublic Health Agency of Canada tagBacteria tagSalmonella tagPHAC tagsalmonella outbreak tagcanada salmonella outbreak tagWestern Canada salmonella outbreak tagCanada salmonella outbreak November tagSalmonella linked to travel tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers