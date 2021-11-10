Menu

Health

Broccoli and Seasonal Mix microgreens recalled in Ontario due to possible Salmonella

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 10, 2021 6:16 am
Broadwood Farm Broccoli Microgreens and Broadwood Farm Seasonal Mix Microgreens. View image in full screen
Broadwood Farm Broccoli Microgreens and Broadwood Farm Seasonal Mix Microgreens. Canadian Food Inspection Agency

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says a recall has been ordered for two kinds of microgreens distributed in Ontario by Broadwood Farm due to possible Salmonella contamination.

The broccoli microgreens were sold in 75g packages, and the seasonal mix microgreens were sold in 100g packages.

Both have best before dates of Nov. 13, 2021.

Read more: Sliced mushrooms sold in Ontario, Quebec recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Consumers are advised to either throw the products out or return them to the place of purchase.

So far there have been no reported illnesses linked to the produce.

Symptoms of Salmonella poisoning can include fever, headache, vomiting, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhea and in rare cases severe arthritis.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
