Canada

Santa returns to BHP Enchanted Forest with friends

By Brady Ratzlaff Global News
Posted December 16, 2021 1:57 pm
Santa Claus wished all a merry Christmas at the BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon. View image in full screen
Santa Claus wished all a merry Christmas at the BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon. Brady Ratzlaff/ Global News

Any visitors to the BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon last week would have experienced a merry surprise.

Santa Claus returned for an evening of wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Jolly Old Saint Nick was in town once again to spread Christmas cheer, along with his elves and some live characters from the Enchanted Forest display Anna and Olaf of Tangled in Tiaras.

Read more: Santa and Mrs. Claus makes a splash in North Battleford

A spokesperson for the Enchanted Forest says the event has become “a family Christmas tradition” — a must-visit display around the holidays in Saskatoon.

Enchanted Forset marketing director Hugh Vassos says that with the event nearing its 25th anniversary, visitors should expect many surprises.

Story continues below advertisement

One of the traditions that we have established adding every year is a new display,” Vassos said. “We don’t even know what it will be. It is something very spectacular every year.”

Click to play video: 'Holiday Helpers: Santa YEG' Holiday Helpers: Santa YEG
Holiday Helpers: Santa YEG

The BHP Enchanted forest is open nightly from 5:30 until 10 p.m. until Jan. 9, 2022.

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
