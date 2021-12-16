Santa returns to BHP Enchanted Forest with friends

Send this page to someone via email

Any visitors to the BHP Enchanted Forest in Saskatoon last week would have experienced a merry surprise.

Santa Claus returned for an evening of wishing everyone a Merry Christmas.

Jolly Old Saint Nick was in town once again to spread Christmas cheer, along with his elves and some live characters from the Enchanted Forest display Anna and Olaf of Tangled in Tiaras.

A spokesperson for the Enchanted Forest says the event has become “a family Christmas tradition” — a must-visit display around the holidays in Saskatoon.

Enchanted Forset marketing director Hugh Vassos says that with the event nearing its 25th anniversary, visitors should expect many surprises.

One of the traditions that we have established adding every year is a new display,” Vassos said. “We don’t even know what it will be. It is something very spectacular every year.”

The BHP Enchanted forest is open nightly from 5:30 until 10 p.m. until Jan. 9, 2022.