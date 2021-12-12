Santa and Mrs. Claus makes a splash in North Battleford

Send this page to someone via email

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for Santa Claus to dive into making memorable Christmas photos.

Santa and Mrs. Claus broke out their scuba gear, on Sunday, for an underwater photo session open to anyone who wanted a very original Christmas memory.

Members of the Battlefords Scuba Community even dove in to join the fun at the Battlefords Co-op Aquatic Centre.

While some may be surprised at Santa’s unique hobby, the big man told Global News it’s his favourite thing to do — besides giving kids presents on Christmas.

The Clauses wanted to share their passion for diving and encourage more people to take up the sport.

“Anybody that we can get involved in scuba diving in Saskatchewan and with the Battlefords Scuba club is good,” Santa told reporters.

The fun didn’t come without its challenges, Santa admitted it’s a little bit more difficult getting kids to sit on his lap underwater.

Due to low turnout, Santa joked North Battleford will need to make up for it to maintain their status on the nice list this year.

But then he relented.

“They’re always on the nice list,” Santa said.