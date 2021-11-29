Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
November 29 2021 9:18pm
02:00

Shortage of Santa’s helpers this holiday season

The pandemic has created yet another holiday season shortage. Grace Ke tells why companies that supply Santa’s helpers are turning down hundreds of requests this year.

