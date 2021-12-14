One injured after shots fired at Winnipeg home: Police

Send this page to someone via email

One person was sent to hospital after police say shots were at an Elgin Avenue home Monday.

Police were called to the home in the 600 block of Elgin Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Yesterday, around 10:15pm, an adult victim was struck by a bullet when shots were fired into their residence on Elgin.

Paramedics transported the victim to hospital in unstable condition, later upgraded to stable condition.

Major Crimes is investigating. https://t.co/xfDNnqJ40P — Winnipeg Police (@wpgpolice) December 14, 2021

They say an adult victim who was hit by a bullet was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where they were later upgraded to stable condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

