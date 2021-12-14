Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

One injured after shots fired at Winnipeg home: Police

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 6:43 pm
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. View image in full screen
A file photo of a Winnipeg Police cruiser. File/Global News

One person was sent to hospital after police say shots were at an Elgin Avenue home Monday.

Read more: Winnipeg police identify man shot to death at Stella and McGregor

Police were called to the home in the 600 block of Elgin Avenue around 10:15 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

They say an adult victim who was hit by a bullet was rushed to hospital in unstable condition where they were later upgraded to stable condition.

Trending Stories

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating north end shooting

Anyone with information is asked to call the major crimes unit at 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor' Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
Winnipeg homicide unit investigating shooting at Stella and McGregor
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Police tagWinnipeg police tagwinnipeg tagWinnipeg crime tagWinnipeg Police Service tagWinnipeg shooting tagElgin Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers