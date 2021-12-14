Menu

Canada

Calgary fire crews extinguish garage fire in Martindale home Tuesday morning

By Adam Toy Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 4:03 pm
Calgary fire crews attend a garage fire on Martha's Meadow Close N.E., pictured on Dec. 14, 2021. View image in full screen
Calgary fire crews attend a garage fire on Martha's Meadow Close N.E., pictured on Dec. 14, 2021. Global News

Working smoke alarms are being credited with saving a household in Calgary’s Martindale neighbourhood on Tuesday morning.

A woman who was home was alerted to the fire by fire alarms in the house and evacuated her young child and three of four family cats from the home, a Calgary Fire Department news release said.

At about 9:35 a.m., fire crews were called a home on Martha’s Meadow Close N.E. for a garage fire. When they arrived, thick, dark smoke was spewing from the garage and front door.

Read more: 1 person in custody after suspicious blaze at south Calgary restaurant

Crews entered the home to extinguish the fire and search for the missing cat. The cat was located and the garage fire was quickly brought under control, preventing its spread to the house.

The CFD’s “pet O2 kit” was required as part of lifesaving efforts.

“Sadly, the cat did not survive despite firefighters’ efforts,” the CFD release read.

Read more: Over 100 people forced outside of Calgary hotel after heavy smoke reported in building

Three adults, three children and the cats remain displaced because of the fire.

A fire investigator has been called to the scene to figure out the cause of the fire, and crews remain on scene.

The CFD reminds Calgarians of the importance of having working and updated smoke alarms on all levels of the home. More information on fire safety and fire prevention can be found on the fire department’s website.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
