Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Science

Video captures meteor streaking across sky over Vancouver Island

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 3:53 pm
Click to play video: 'Meteor lights up sky over parts of Vancouver Island' Meteor lights up sky over parts of Vancouver Island
WATCH: Video captured what appears to be a meteor over Vancouver Island Sunday night. Witnesses reported seeing the streak of light just after 5 p.m. as far south as Saanich to as far north as Campbell River.

Residents on parts of Vancouver Island, B.C., were treated to a cosmic display over the weekend.

Videos and photos flooded social media showing what appears to be a meteor streaking through the sky Sunday evening, just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses from as far south of Saanich and as far north as Campbell River reported seeing the meteor streak across the sky.

Some residents even reported hearing a rumble or a boom in the sky at the time.

Click to play video: 'Loud fireball streaks across central Alberta night sky' Loud fireball streaks across central Alberta night sky
Loud fireball streaks across central Alberta night sky

The sighting comes at the height of the annual Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year from Dec. 13 to 14.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

According to NASA, the Geminids are “pieces of debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. Earth runs into Phaethon’s debris stream every year in mid-December, causing meteors to fly from the direction of the constellation Gemini – hence the name ‘Geminids.'”

They are best observed in the Northern Hemisphere.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
NASA tagMeteor tagGeminid Meteor Shower tagVancouver Island Meteor tagGeminid meteor shower sighting tagGeminid meteor shower this year tagMeteor Vancouver Island tagSocial media meteor tagSocial media meteor video tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers