Video captures meteor streaking across sky over Vancouver Island

Residents on parts of Vancouver Island, B.C., were treated to a cosmic display over the weekend.

Videos and photos flooded social media showing what appears to be a meteor streaking through the sky Sunday evening, just after 5 p.m.

Witnesses from as far south of Saanich and as far north as Campbell River reported seeing the meteor streak across the sky.

Some residents even reported hearing a rumble or a boom in the sky at the time.

The sighting comes at the height of the annual Geminid meteor shower, which peaks this year from Dec. 13 to 14.

According to NASA, the Geminids are “pieces of debris from an asteroid called 3200 Phaethon. Earth runs into Phaethon’s debris stream every year in mid-December, causing meteors to fly from the direction of the constellation Gemini – hence the name ‘Geminids.'”

They are best observed in the Northern Hemisphere.