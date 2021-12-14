Menu

Crime

Mississauga man faces charges after bomb scare at Waterloo airport

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 14, 2021 9:36 am
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. View image in full screen
The passenger terminal at the Region of Waterloo International Airport in Breslau. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Waterloo Regional Police say a Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with the bomb scare at Waterloo International Airport in Breslau, Ont., on Monday.

A bomb was reported to be on a plane at the airport at around 2 p.m. on Monday, police say.

Officers arrested a man and the plane was also quickly evacuated.

The suspect had allegedly told someone else on the plane that there was an explosive device on board, police say.

Police say the airport was shut down for several hours as the plane was cleared. No bomb was discovered.

A 28-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges of uttering death threats and mischief.

