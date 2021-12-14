Mississauga man faces charges after bomb scare at Waterloo airport

Waterloo Regional Police say a Mississauga man is facing charges in connection with the bomb scare at Waterloo International Airport in Breslau, Ont., on Monday.
A bomb was reported to be on a plane at the airport at around 2 p.m. on Monday, police say.
Officers arrested a man and the plane was also quickly evacuated.
The suspect had allegedly told someone else on the plane that there was an explosive device on board, police say.
Police say the airport was shut down for several hours as the plane was cleared. No bomb was discovered.
A 28-year-old Mississauga man is facing charges of uttering death threats and mischief.
