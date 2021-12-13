SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Possible COVID exposure sidelines Raptors’ TV duo

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 13, 2021 6:18 pm

TORONTO – The Toronto Raptors say the club’s television broadcast duo of Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong will be staying away from the team “for a period of time” due to potential COVID-19 exposure.

According to a team statement, Devlin and Armstrong will miss at least two games because they may have been in contact with a person outside the organization who has since tested positive for COVID-19.

“As a result and out of an abundance of caution, Matt Devlin and Jack Armstrong have decided to stay away from work and self-monitor for a period of time,” the statement said.

Trending Stories

“Though this action is not mandated by the NBA, we are especially mindful of the example Matt and Jack set for so many people across the country, and we are very grateful to them for their consideration and responsibility.”

The broadcast team of Paul Jones and Leo Rautins will work tonight’s game against the Sacramento Kings on TSN.

Tuesday’s road game against the Brooklyn Nets will be called remotely from Toronto by Eric Smith and Amy Audibert on Sportsnet.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 13, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
