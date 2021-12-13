Menu

Canada

Select Kingston, Ont. family health teams will offer take home PCR testing kits

By Paul Soucy Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 1:05 pm
KFL&A Public Health will be offering PCR test kits to those interested through a number of family health teams. View image in full screen
KFL&A Public Health will be offering PCR test kits to those interested through a number of family health teams. Megan King/Global News

Beginning Dec. 14, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will provide take-home COVID-19 PCR test kits.

The health unit says the kits are available to those who are showing symptoms and are patients of participating health care providers.

The list of participating providers includes:

  • Bridge Street Health
  • Bayridge Medical Clinic
  • CDK Clinics
  • Janet Watt
  • Carl Lee
  • Craig Mitchell
  • First Capital Health (Drs. Colleen and Drew Webster)
  • Frontenac Medical Clinic & Associates
  • Frontenac Doctors (189 King Street, W)
  • Greenwood Medical Centre
  • Kingston Community Health Centres
  • Loyalist FHT, Amherstview
  • Maple Family Health Team
  • Meadowbrook Family Medicine, Kingston
  • Napanee Family Physicians
  • Newburgh Clinic
  • Portsmouth Medical Clinic
  • Queen’s Family Health Team (both locations)
  • Sydenham Medical Clinic
  • Tamworth Clinic
  • Thomas Street Clinic
  • Verona Medical Clinic
  • Quarry Medical
