Select Kingston, Ont. family health teams will offer take home PCR testing kits

Beginning Dec. 14, Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington Public Health will provide take-home COVID-19 PCR test kits.

The health unit says the kits are available to those who are showing symptoms and are patients of participating health care providers.

The list of participating providers includes:

Bridge Street Health

Bayridge Medical Clinic

CDK Clinics

Janet Watt

Carl Lee

Craig Mitchell

First Capital Health (Drs. Colleen and Drew Webster)

Frontenac Medical Clinic & Associates

Frontenac Doctors (189 King Street, W)

Greenwood Medical Centre

Kingston Community Health Centres

Loyalist FHT, Amherstview

Maple Family Health Team

Meadowbrook Family Medicine, Kingston

Napanee Family Physicians

Newburgh Clinic

Portsmouth Medical Clinic

Queen’s Family Health Team (both locations)

Sydenham Medical Clinic

Tamworth Clinic

Thomas Street Clinic

Verona Medical Clinic

Quarry Medical