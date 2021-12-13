Shooting at Scarborough plaza leaves man dead

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting outside a Scarborough plaza early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue at around 3:48 a.m. for reports for a shooting.

A man was taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man later died in hospital, police added.

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

No information on suspects was released.

The age of the victim was also not released.

SHOOTING:

McCowan Rd + Nugget Av

3:48am

– Inside a premise

– Man has been shot

– Officers are on scene

– Man transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries

– He has been pronounced deceased

– This is now a homicide#GO2397941

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 13, 2021

