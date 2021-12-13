Shooting at Scarborough plaza leaves man dead

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting outside a Scarborough plaza early Monday.
Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue at around 3:48 a.m. for reports for a shooting.
A man was taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man later died in hospital, police added.
Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.
No information on suspects was released.
The age of the victim was also not released.
