Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Shooting at Scarborough plaza leaves man dead

By Gabby Rodrigues Global News
Posted December 13, 2021 7:30 am
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. View image in full screen
Police on scene after a shooting at a plaza near McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue in Scarborough. Bill Barker / Global News

Toronto police say a man has died following a shooting outside a Scarborough plaza early Monday.

Emergency crews were called to McCowan Road and Nugget Avenue at around 3:48 a.m. for reports for a shooting.

A man was taking to hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. The man later died in hospital, police added.

Read more: Male pedestrian dies after hit-and-run in Toronto

Police said homicide detectives have taken over the investigation.

Trending Stories

No information on suspects was released.

The age of the victim was also not released.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Toronto Police tagScarborough tagToronto shooting tagToronto gun violence tagToronto shootings tagToronto Homicide tagscarborough shooting tagMcCowan Road tagNugget Avenue tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers