Mel Lastman, former mayor of Toronto, dead at 88

Mel Lastman, a former mayor of Toronto, has died.
Lastman was 88, and most notably served as the first mayor of a newly amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003. He also served as the mayor of North York from 1973 to 1997.
His son, Blayne Lastman, confirmed his death.
Prior to entering politics, Lastman opened the first Bad Boy furniture store in Scarborough, Ont.
His wife, Marilyn, had died in January of 2020 after a short fight with illness.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted his condolences Saturday night after learning of Lastman’s death.
“He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time,” read Ford’s tweet.
A funeral under his name has been set at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.
