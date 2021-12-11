Mel Lastman, former mayor of Toronto, dead at 88

Send this page to someone via email

Mel Lastman, a former mayor of Toronto, has died.

Lastman was 88, and most notably served as the first mayor of a newly amalgamated Toronto from 1998 to 2003. He also served as the mayor of North York from 1973 to 1997.

His son, Blayne Lastman, confirmed his death.

Prior to entering politics, Lastman opened the first Bad Boy furniture store in Scarborough, Ont.

3:03 Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman says no regrets over calling in army 20 years ago Former Toronto Mayor Mel Lastman says no regrets over calling in army 20 years ago – Jan 14, 2019

His wife, Marilyn, had died in January of 2020 after a short fight with illness.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford tweeted his condolences Saturday night after learning of Lastman’s death.

I’m very sad to learn of the passing of Mel Lastman. Mel was a true leader and builder for @cityoftoronto. He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/b6owt1tcXj — Doug Ford (@fordnation) December 12, 2021

“He was a great Mayor and he touched many lives. Mel, you will truly be missed. My thoughts are with the Lastman family at this difficult time,” read Ford’s tweet.

A funeral under his name has been set at Benjamin’s Park Memorial Chapel on Dec. 13 at 10 a.m.

More to come..