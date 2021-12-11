COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Western University’s Delaware Hall

Send this page to someone via email

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Western University residence in London, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says seven cases are associated with an outbreak at Delaware Hall.

The university says close contacts in Delaware Hall have been notified by the MLHU and they are self-isolating.

They’re also asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, regardless of vaccination status.

In April 2021, Delaware Hall experienced a COVID-19 outbreak involving five cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains active at another Western residence, Saugeen-Maitland Hall.

