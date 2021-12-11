Menu

Health

COVID-19: Outbreak declared at Western University’s Delaware Hall

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted December 11, 2021 3:12 pm
Western University's Delaware Hall residence. View image in full screen
Western University's Delaware Hall residence. Google Maps

A COVID-19 outbreak has been declared at a Western University residence in London, Ont.

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) says seven cases are associated with an outbreak at Delaware Hall.

The university says close contacts in Delaware Hall have been notified by the MLHU and they are self-isolating.

At least 36 surgeries at St. Joseph's London postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

They’re also asked to self-monitor for symptoms and get tested if symptoms develop, regardless of vaccination status.

Trending Stories

In April 2021, Delaware Hall experienced a COVID-19 outbreak involving five cases.

A COVID-19 outbreak remains active at another Western residence, Saugeen-Maitland Hall.

COVID-19 outbreak at St. Francis Xavier University grows
