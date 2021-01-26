Menu

Global News Morning Montreal
January 26 2021 9:08am
01:16

McGill University reports COVID-19 outbreak

An COVID-19 outbreak at a McGill University student residence has officials taking action. Global’s Brayden Jagger Haines looks into the story.

