Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - 980 CFPL

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Active COVID-19 outbreak declared at fifth Western University residence

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Western University's Delaware Hall residence. View image in full screen
Western University's Delaware Hall residence. Google Maps

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western University‘s Delaware Hall residence.

This is the fifth residence at the university to have an active coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak was declared Friday and is linked to five cases, according to the MLHU.

Read more: Western University students grapple with COVID-19 outbreaks and final exams

The other four outbreaks are:

  • Medway-Sydenham Hall (declared Mar. 31)
  • Elgin Hall (declared Mar. 30)
  • Saugeen-Maitland Hall (declared Mar. 26)
  • Ontario Hall (declared Mar. 25)

Another outbreak at Western’s Essex Hall residence was active from Mar. 2 to Mar. 30.

Western said in a statement on Thursday that it is encouraging students in residence to move out early if possible.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come. 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19CoronavirusCOVIDLondonOutbreakWestern UniversitymlhuWesternresidenceCOVID-19 outbreak Western University residenceDelaware Hall

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers