Active COVID-19 outbreak declared at fifth Western University residence

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western University‘s Delaware Hall residence.
This is the fifth residence at the university to have an active coronavirus outbreak.
The outbreak was declared Friday and is linked to five cases, according to the MLHU.
The other four outbreaks are:
- Medway-Sydenham Hall (declared Mar. 31)
- Elgin Hall (declared Mar. 30)
- Saugeen-Maitland Hall (declared Mar. 26)
- Ontario Hall (declared Mar. 25)
Another outbreak at Western’s Essex Hall residence was active from Mar. 2 to Mar. 30.
Western said in a statement on Thursday that it is encouraging students in residence to move out early if possible.
