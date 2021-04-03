Active COVID-19 outbreak declared at fifth Western University residence

Send this page to someone via email

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) has declared a COVID-19 outbreak at Western University‘s Delaware Hall residence.

This is the fifth residence at the university to have an active coronavirus outbreak.

The outbreak was declared Friday and is linked to five cases, according to the MLHU.

The other four outbreaks are:

Medway-Sydenham Hall (declared Mar. 31)

Elgin Hall (declared Mar. 30)

Saugeen-Maitland Hall (declared Mar. 26)

Ontario Hall (declared Mar. 25)

Another outbreak at Western’s Essex Hall residence was active from Mar. 2 to Mar. 30.

Western said in a statement on Thursday that it is encouraging students in residence to move out early if possible.

⚠️ URGENT NOTICE FOR YOUNG ADULTS: In the last 48 hours, #LdnOnt and #Middlesex County have reported 244 cases of COVID-19. 132 are in young adults 18-22. You read that correctly. Over 50% of all new COVID-19 cases in the last two days are young adults. /1 pic.twitter.com/PinwbN5skJ — MLHealthUnit (@MLHealthUnit) April 3, 2021

More to come.