At least 36 surgeries at St. Joseph’s London postponed due to COVID-19 exposure

St. Joseph’s Health Care London has confirmed to Global News that at least 36 elective procedures have been postponed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

The positive case COVID-19 has impacted four operating rooms at St. Joseph’s hospital, a statement from the hospital said.

Due to the exposure, at least 25 staff and physicians are currently isolating.

Because of the number of staff self-isolating, at least 36 elective operating room produces from Friday to Monday are postponed.

Any further impacts on the operating rooms after Monday, Dec. 13 are not yet known.

“We regret the inconvenience and anxiety this may cause and wish to reassure our patients that their appointments will be rescheduled as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for the hospital said in a statement.

Patients who are having their procedures postponed will be contacted by hospital staff.

The hospital says those who have not been notified directly about a change to their apportionment should still come in for their procedure as scheduled.