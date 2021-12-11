Menu

Canada

Maritime Junior Hockey League player tests positive for COVID-19

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted December 11, 2021 9:10 am
Click to play video: 'Black N.S. hockey player calls for change after alleged racist incidents' Black N.S. hockey player calls for change after alleged racist incidents
WATCH: A 16-year-old Black hockey player is sharing his story of alleged racial abuse he suffered while playing in a tournament last month on Prince Edward Island.

The Maritime Junior Hockey League says a player for the Pictou County Weeks Crushers has tested positive for COVID-19.

In a release, league spokesperson James Faulkner said the player initially took a negative PCR test on Wednesday but later received a positive rapid test Friday. The player then took a second rapid test, which came back positive. The entire team will now undergo PCR testing.

Read more: Black hockey player says racism at the rink should be dealt with immediately, like other penalties

The release said the Crushers are following the guidelines set out in the MHL’s return to play plan and will work with Public Health as required.

“To protect the privacy of our players and team personnel, other details including names will not be released,” Faulkner said.

The game on Saturday between the Amherst Ramblers and the Pictou County Weeks Crushers at the Pictou County Wellness Centre will be postponed, it said. There will be an announcement made about when it will be rescheduled.

Trending Stories

Read more: Maritime Junior Hockey League launches new jerseys to honour Indigenous communities

“The MHL will release more information if, and when, it is necessary,” said Faulkner.

“The league remains committed to ensuring the safety of players, fans, and team staff through the COVID-19 pandemic and working with provincial health officials and other stakeholders in the weeks and months ahead.”

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 Long Haulers: The growing toll of the pandemic' COVID-19 Long Haulers: The growing toll of the pandemic
