Minister Marci Ien self-isolating after possible exposure to COVID-19

Marci Ien, minister for women and gender equality and youth, has gone into self-isolation after attending an in-person event on Sunday where she might have come in contact with several COVID-19 cases.

Johise Namwira, spokesperson for the minister’s office, said in a statement that Ien attended the Giants of Africa gala on Sunday and was later notified by organizers that an attendee tested positive for COVID-19.

Namwira said Ien was notified on Thursday that there may have been more COVID-19 cases linked to the event.

She said that Ien immediately followed “all appropriate protocols.”

Her office said the minister was tested twice on Monday, Tuesday morning and Thursday evening, with all tests returning a negative result.

Ien attended question period in the House of Commons on Tuesday as well as an in-person event by Equal Voice, an organization that works to elect more women in Canada.

On Wednesday, Ien was physically present in question period and later met with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other ministers to speak with a human-rights activist.

Trudeau is following health guidelines and does not need to isolate because a close contact hasn’t tested positive, said a senior source in the Prime Minister’s Office.

The prime minister was in Toronto on Friday to visit a children’s vaccination clinic, meet with a women’s economic group and attend a Liberal fundraiser.

Masai Ujiri, Toronto Raptors president, said Thursday he tested positive for COVID-19 after attending the gala and being notified of positive COVID-19 tests among guests.

Ujiri said in a statement that the gala complied with all current public health advice, such as requiring proof of vaccination, and wearing masks when not eating or drinking.

When asked in a news conference whether he has come in recent contact with Ien, Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos did not directly answer the question but said everyone, including parliamentarians, need to be following public health advice.