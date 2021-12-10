AGLC calling for proposals for retail and online sports betting options

Send this page to someone via email

Alberta gamblers will soon have a new legal option for hedging their bets: sports.

The province is moving forward with plans to legalize sports betting, calling for proposals to establish a market in Alberta.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor and Cannabis (AGLC) said it’s working toward retail and online sports betting options with mobile extensions to be established in 2022.

As a first step in this process, AGLC is seeking two proponents to provide some flexibility and options in the first phase, and will consider additional opportunities as the market continues to develop.

“Opening the bid process for retail sports betting in Alberta is another exciting step for sports fans in the province,” said AGLC president and CEO Kandice Machado.

“AGLC is proud to facilitate this next step that will involve the existing casino and racing entertainment centre industry while working with Alberta’s major professional sports teams. Continuing this work is an important step in offering consumers convenience and choice in their gambling entertainment options.”

AGLC said it’s been in talks with the casino industry, as well as the Alberta Sports Coalition, which represents the Calgary Flames, Edmonton Oilers, Calgary Stampeders and Edmonton Elks.

It has also been monitoring other provincial lottery markets while gathering feedback from the Alberta sports betting industry in order to safely expand vendor opportunities in the future.

AGLC officials say legalizing sports betting will ensure grey market dollars will come back to the province.

The hope is to be up and running by the end of next year.

The proposal process for vendors will close on Jan. 31, 2022 and the successful proponents of the negotiated request for proposals will be announced once awarded.