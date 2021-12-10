Quebec premier asked about defensive tone during National Assembly fall session

Send this page to someone via email

When speaking in the house, MNAs must maintain parliamentary decorum. Among other things, that means no personal attacks.

That rule hasn’t always been followed this session and the premier has on many occasions been called to order.

Things are particularly heated between Premier François Legault and the opposition leaders, Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade and Quebec Solidaire co-spokesperson, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois.

During his end of session press conference, Legault told reporters, “I’ll continue to try to be quiet and drink my tisane.”

This isn’t the first time the premier has acknowledged he has a short temper. At the end of the spring session, he promised he would keep his cool. However, he said opposition parties unfairly provoke him.

“Mrs. Anglade saying (Health Minister) Christian Dubé and myself are responsible for a man dying in Senneterre,” Legault explained. “I’m strong, but it’s tough to hear things like that.”

The 65-year-old man died after the emergency room was closed in his town due to staff shortages. The government has offered salary bonuses to recruit more nurses.

On Friday, Premier Legault also admitted the recent ombudsman’s report on the deaths in CHSLDs during the first wave of COVID-19 has been hard on his morale.

“The reality is, he is not answering the questions,” Anglade said during her end of session press conference Thursday. “And it’s getting to him.”

“It’s obviously getting to him, but he needs to answer those questions.”

“This premier keeps saying he’s close to the people, but he opens the door to giving millions of dollars to a billionaire for half a team of baseball in Montreal,” said Nadeau-Dubois.

“When we ask those questions, François Legault reacts, he loses control because we are putting the finger on his contradictions,” he said.

With all parties now posturing ahead of next year’s election, the attacks could get even more intense.

