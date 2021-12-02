Menu

Health

Quebec health minister under fire after man’s family says ER closure led to his death

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 2, 2021 12:14 pm
Richard Genest's family say he had to be transported 135 kilometres by ambulance Tuesday evening because the closest emergency room in Senneterre, in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, is only open eight hours a day. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021.
Richard Genest's family say he had to be transported 135 kilometres by ambulance Tuesday evening because the closest emergency room in Senneterre, in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, is only open eight hours a day. Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021. Courtesy TVA

Quebec Health Minister Christian Dubé is rejecting the opposition’s calls for a coroner’s inquest after a 65-year-old man’s family said he died after a long wait for emergency medical care.

Richard Genest’s family say he had to be transported 135 kilometres by ambulance Tuesday evening because the closest emergency room in Senneterre, in the Abitibi-Temiscamingue region, is only open eight hours a day.

Read more: Staff shortages could impact health services, Quebec health minister warns

Genest’s son says his father had to wait 90 minutes for an ambulance that originally took him to a hospital in Val d’Or before taking him to a hospital in Amos, where he died in the elevator on the way to the operating table.

Read more: COVID-strained health care led to 4K deaths. How do we stop it from happening again?

Both the Parti Québécois and the Liberals are blaming Dubé for the decision to close the Senneterre emergency room, and all three of the opposition parties in the legislature are calling for a coroner’s inquest to investigate whether that factored into the death.

Read more: ‘We need you’: Quebec to give up to $18K in bonuses to full-time nurses amid critical shortage

Dubé today dismissed the idea, saying the coroner has already determined there’s no reason to investigate.

The head of the regional health board said Wednesday in a statement that a review had determined that proper protocols were followed and the emergency room closure was not a factor in Genest’s death.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
