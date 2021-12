Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 60s is in hospital following a single-vehicle crash just east of Chestermere.

RCMP were called to the crash on Range Road 281 near Inverlake Road just after 10 a.m. Friday morning.

The man was the only occupant in the vehicle.

STARS air ambulance was called to fly the victim to Foothills Hospital.

A collision analyst was on scene Friday afternoon to determine the cause of the crash.