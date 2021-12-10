Flood watch issued as Peterborough area expected to receive heavy rain, strong winds

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for heavy rain and wind gusts for Peterborough and the surrounding area beginning Friday night.

In its statement issue around 10:10 a.m. Friday, Environment Canada says beginning Friday night and continuing into Saturday, the region can expect heavy rain between 25 and 40 millimetres and strong winds with gusts between 70 and 90 kilometres per hour.

The statement is in effect for Peterborough, Peterborough County and the City of Kawartha Lakes.

The statement says a strong cold front will make its way through southern Ontario, bringing rain and strong winds. Strong and gusty southwesterly winds are possible Saturday afternoon, while strong and gusty northwesterly winds are expected to set in by Saturday evening.

Story continues below advertisement

1:56 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, December 10, 2021 Peterborough Regional Weather Forecast, December 10, 2021

Temperatures will reach a high of 6 C Friday and up to 13 C on Saturday afternoon but are expected to “rapidly fall” Saturday night, allowing for light snow to develop in the wake of the cold front, the statement reads.

A similar statement is also in effect for Haliburton County but rainfall amounts are expected to be 20 to 40 millimetres and wind gusts up to 70 kilometres per hour with a “risk of brief period of freezing rain.” In Northumberland County, wind gusts could reach up to 110 kilometres per hour, Environment Canada reports.

Flood watch

As a result of the Environment Canada’s special weather statement, on Friday morning, the Otonabee Conservation issued a flood watch for the Peterborough region.

Story continues below advertisement

The conservation authority says the rain and temperature changes will result in melting snow and may cause minor flooding in low-lying areas throughout the Otonabee Region watershed, which includes Peterborough, sections of the City of Kawartha Lakes and the townships of Selwyn, Douro-Dummer, Asphodel-Norwood, Otonabee-South Monaghan and Cavan Monaghan, and the Municipality of Trent Hills.

“As a minimum, water pooling on roads and in low-lying areas and higher than normal water levels and flows can be expected, especially in the vicinity of culverts and bridges,” stated Neil MacFarlane, flood forecasting and warning duty officer. “Higher than normal water levels and flows will continue throughout the weekend as the expected rainfall and snow melt flushes through our waterways.”

MacFarlane advises residents to use extreme caution around all water bodies as shorelines will be slippery and currents will be strong.

“Road-side ditches, wetlands and other low-lying areas may experience unsafe ponding conditions,” he said. “Dams and other water control/water conveyance structures are especially dangerous and should always be avoided.”

Area water information can be monitored online at: