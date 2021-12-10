N.B. hold COVID-19 briefing after record-breaking day of cases

Send this page to someone via email

New Brunswick Health Minister Dorothy Shephard and chief medical officer of health Dr. Jennifer Russell are scheduled to hold a COVID-19 news conference Friday afternoon.

The event begins at 2:30 p.m.

The briefing comes a day after the province announced 174 new cases of COVID-19 — a new daily record.

As of Thursday the province had 892 active cases and 40 hospitalizations, including 16 in intensive care.

However, in a media advisory Friday ahead of the briefing, the province said it will remain in the first, and least restrictive, level of its three-level winter action plan to manage COVID-19 spread over the winter.

“Please note that as hospitalizations remain manageable and the majority of schools are operating normally, the province will remain in Level 1 of the COVID-19 Winter Plan at this time,” it said.

