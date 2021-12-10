Menu

Health

COVID-19 cases in Quebec skyrocket to past 2,000, highest daily total in 11 months

By Annabelle Olivier Global News
Posted December 10, 2021 11:29 am
Click to play video: 'Rapid testing now as easy as ABC for elementary school students' Rapid testing now as easy as ABC for elementary school students
If you have a child in elementary or pre-school, they will soon be coming home with rapid COVID-19 tests in their backpack. With the holidays on the horizon, Quebec is deploying the tests to kids all across the province. Dan Spector has the details.

Quebec is reporting  2,013 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, as cases continue to surge across the province.

The last time infections reached such highs was at the beginning of the year in mid-January.

The caseload since the start of the health crisis now stands at 462,246 with 437,722 recoveries bringing the number of active cases to 12,921.

Another six deaths were added on Friday for a total of 11,603.

Read more: COVID-19: Rapid tests for kids to be distributed in schools as cases soar above 1,800

On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said a rise in cases was expected, according to modelling projections by Quebec’s institute of public health.

He noted a more important indicator to follow was the number of hospitalizations, which increased by one on Friday to 256.

Of those patients, 62 are in hospital.

Read more: COVID-19: Quebec confirms 5 infections linked to Omicron variant, 7 cases under investigation

Vaccination efforts continue with a focus on giving a first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of five and 11.

So far, 233,817 of them have gotten a shot, while another 78,287 have booked an appointment.

INSPQ data shows that 82,7 per cent of the population has received at least one dose of a vaccine.

