Ontario reports 1,453 new COVID cases, 11 more deaths

Ontario is reporting 1,453 new COVID cases on Friday, the highest daily count since the end of May. The provincial case total now stands at 629,064.

For comparison, last Friday saw 1,031 new cases and the previous Friday saw 927. Over the last three days, there were 1,290 new cases reported Thursday, 1,009 on Wednesday and 928 on Durham.

However, as infections rise, patients with COVID in ICUs (intensive care units) are down from the previous day and have remained relatively stable.

Of the 1,453 new cases recorded, the data showed 613 were unvaccinated people, 26 were partially vaccinated people, 718 were fully vaccinated people and for 96 people the vaccination status was unknown.

The death toll in the province has risen to 10,064 as 11 more deaths were reported.

Vaccinations, recoveries, testing, 7-day average in Ontario

As of 8 p.m. on Thursday, there are more than 11.3 million people fully immunized with two doses, which is 87.5 per cent of the aged 12 and older population. First dose coverage stands at 90.2 per cent. There are 1,019,023 Ontarians who have received a booster shot.

For young children aged five to 11, first dose coverage stands at 26.4 per cent — 284,834 doses out of just over 1 million eligible children.

Meanwhile, 609,806 Ontario residents were reported to have recovered from COVID-19, which is 97 per cent of known cases. Resolved cases increased by 910 from the previous day.

Active cases in Ontario now stand at 9,193 — up from the previous day when it was at 8,661, and is up from Dec. 3 when it was at 7,217. At the peak of the second wave coronavirus surge in January, active cases hit just above 30,000. In the third wave in April, active cases topped 43,000.

The seven-day average has now reached 1,115, which is up from the week prior when it was 866. A month ago, the seven-day average was around 500.

The government said 39,941 tests were processed in the previous 24 hours. There are 25,644 tests currently under investigation.

Test positivity hit 4.4 per cent — the highest seen since late May. Last week, test positivity was at 2.9 per cent.

Hospitalizations in Ontario

Ontario reported 309 people in general hospital wards with COVID-19 (unchanged from the previous day) with 151 patients in intensive care units (down by four) and 130 patients in intensive care units on a ventilator (down by five).

Ontario Health officials have recently said intensive care occupancy can hit between 250 or 300 patients before the health care system would be impacted and require ramping down some non-urgent surgeries and procedures.

In the third wave peak, which was the worst wave for hospitalizations, the province saw as many as 900 patients in ICUs with COVID and almost 2,400 in general hospital wards.

For those in general hospital wards with COVID, 103 were unvaccinated, 11 were partially vaccinated and 75 were fully vaccinated. For those in ICUs, 69 were unvaccinated while 5 were partially vaccinated and 29 were fully vaccinated.

Provincial officials noted this new dataset with vaccination status for hospitalizations will grow and improve over time as more information is collected. There may also be a discrepancy due to how and when the information for both is collected.

