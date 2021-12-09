Menu

Crime

Edmonton police treating death of woman who disappeared in December 2020 as suspicious

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:30 pm
Police say Sobiah Ahmad, 25, was last seen alive on Dec. 28, 2020 in the Chapelle neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton. View image in full screen
Police say Sobiah Ahmad, 25, was last seen alive on Dec. 28, 2020 in the Chapelle neighbourhood in southwest Edmonton. Supplied to Global News

The Edmonton Police Service announced Thursday its homicide detectives are investigating the suspicious death of a woman who went missing nearly one year ago.

Police said 25-year-old Sobiah Ahmad disappeared on Dec. 28, 2020. They said the EPS homicide section “assumed responsibility for the investigation in April of this year, after her body was discovered.”

For investigative reasons, police said they would not yet be releasing information about where Ahmad’s body was found or how she died. She was last seen in the south Edmonton neighbourhood of Chappelle.

“This investigation has a lot of complexities, which is why we haven’t been able to speak publicly about it until now,” EPS Homicide Staff Sgt. Don Curle said.

Anyone with information that could help police with their investigation is asked to call the EPS at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.p3tips.com/250.

