Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting death

A 24-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with a homicide in the city’s Balwin neighbourhood last week.
At about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a weapons complaint at a residence in the area of 67 Street and 127 Avenue.
A man was found dead inside the home.
An autopsy performed Tuesday morning confirmed that 23-year-old Jessie Skoreiko, of Edmonton, died of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled homicide.
Dalton Moar is charged with second-degree murder in Skoreiko’s death.
Police said Wednesday that Moar was recently arrested by homicide detectives.
No further information was released by police.
