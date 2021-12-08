Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting death

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A 24-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with a homicide in the city’s Balwin neighbourhood last week.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a weapons complaint at a residence in the area of 67 Street and 127 Avenue.

Read more: Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

A man was found dead inside the home.

An autopsy performed Tuesday morning confirmed that 23-year-old Jessie Skoreiko, of Edmonton, died of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled homicide.

Dalton Moar is charged with second-degree murder in Skoreiko’s death.

Police said Wednesday that Moar was recently arrested by homicide detectives.

Story continues below advertisement

No further information was released by police.