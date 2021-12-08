Menu

Crime

Second-degree murder charge laid in northeast Edmonton shooting death

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 3:24 pm
EPS generic vehicle stock photo Edmonton police vehicle View image in full screen
An Edmonton Police Service vehicle. Global News

A 24-year-old Edmonton man has been charged in connection with a homicide in the city’s Balwin neighbourhood last week.

At about 12:40 p.m. on Friday, police were called to a weapons complaint at a residence in the area of 67 Street and 127 Avenue.

Read more: Homicide detectives probe suspicious death in northeast Edmonton

A man was found dead inside the home.

Trending Stories

An autopsy performed Tuesday morning confirmed that 23-year-old Jessie Skoreiko, of Edmonton, died of a gunshot wound. His death has been ruled homicide.

Dalton Moar is charged with second-degree murder in Skoreiko’s death.

Police said Wednesday that Moar was recently arrested by homicide detectives.

No further information was released by police.

