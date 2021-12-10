Saskatchewan dealing with shortage of registered psychiatric nurses: RPNAS

Send this page to someone via email

According to the Registered Psychiatric Nurses Association of Saskatchewan (RPNAS), the province is experiencing a significant shortage of registered psychiatric nurses.

RPNAS has released findings from a Labour Market Needs Assessment, which was the result of a year-long research project that included a survey of stakeholder needs and RPNAS membership. The report identifies a critical shortage of registered psychiatric nurses (RPNs) and the need for immediate educational investment.

Beverly Balaski, RPNAS executive director and registrar, stresses the impact the shortage of psychiatric nurses has on the overall health and wellness of the people of Saskatchewan.

“It’s more important now than ever because certainly the pandemic has caused a lot of mental health issues but I think more importantly is that society is recognizing and acknowledging mental health,” Balaski said.

“So people feel more able to express their needs and they’re seeking out help where as in the past they may have hid it and not sought out help,” Balaski added.

Story continues below advertisement

The needs assessment was conducted to evaluate labour market supply and demand issues and identify the increase in RPN education seats needed to resolve the shortage.

There are currently 56 educational seats dedicated to RPN education.

This means that over 100 applicants last year were unable to secure a spot in the program, which the RPNAS would like to grow to 120 seats immediately to sustain the profession in Saskatchewan.

Making matters more pressing, the retirement rate is currently exceeding the number of students graduating and entering the profession.

1:28 Alberta nurses call for action on nurse shortage Alberta nurses call for action on nurse shortage – Sep 17, 2021

“This assessment highlights a significant supply and demand gap,” said Balaski.

Story continues below advertisement

“Half of the province’s psychiatric nurses are over 50 and eligible to retire, with the majority intending to do so within the next three to five years. The loss of RPNs to retirement alone will reduce access to mental health care services in Saskatchewan, an area already in crisis.”

There are an estimated 165 vacant RPN positions in Saskatchewan with 800 psychiatric nurses currently registered. The study projects a need of 1,400 psych nurses, with some mental health units already closing beds due to lack of staff.

“Immediate government investment is necessary to ensure an adequate number of RPNs are available to address our province’s mental health and addictions crisis,” said Balaski.

“While RPNAS representatives have appreciated meeting with government officials on this matter, no commitment to increasing RPN education seats has been made”

Psychiatric nurses are also trained with basic nursing skills so they can help with mental health as well as physical issues which are often combined or related to mental wellness.

“RPNs are on the front lines of the province’s mental health crisis, which has become increasingly challenging as a result of the pandemic,” said Balaski.

“RPNs are a crucial part of the solution. With the province facing growing crises in addictions, overdose deaths, youth suicide, and increasing mental health needs in the elderly, the specialized approach of psychiatric nurses is needed more than ever.”

Story continues below advertisement

A statement from the province’s health ministry said on average, 30 new Saskatchewan-trained RPNs have been registered each year since the education program approved by RPNAS was reinstated in 2008.

“We are aware that retirement continues to outpace recruitment and there are multiple efforts underway to address this staffing challenge,” the statement added.

The ministry added the Saskatchewan Health Authority continues to actively recruit RPNs.

“The Ministries of Advanced Education, Health and Immigration and Career Training are engaging with partners on strategies to address the overall health human resources needs in the system, including RPNs, through education and training, as well as recruitment and retention strategies, such as out-of-province recruitment drives and potentially increasing training seats,” the statement added.

— with files from Kelly Skjerven