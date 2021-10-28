N.S. promises jobs for every nursing grad in the next 5 years

Send this page to someone via email

In an effort to fill the many nursing job vacancies in the province, Nova Scotia’s premier announced on Thursday that every nursing student who graduates from a school in the province over the next five years has “a standing offer to work in Nova Scotia.”

“This government is taking bold action today to keep our best and brightest nursing grads here,” said Premier Tim Houston.

“We want them to have career stability and opportunities for advancement, right here at home.”

Houston said he was disappointed to learn last week that recruiters from British Columbia were meeting with graduating nurses here and offering bonuses, “while some students felt they didn’t get the same treatment from local recruiters.” He said about 700 nurses graduate in the province each year.

He promised that graduating nurses will be able to get a job with Nova Scotia Health, the IWK Health Centre or the continuing care sector.

The shortage of health-care workers has become a major issue in Nova Scotia, with more than 2,100 vacancies reported earlier this month. Among them are 1,086 registered nursing postings, 235 licensed practical nursing vacancies, 12 unfilled nurse practitioner jobs and an estimated 448 continuing care assistance jobs.

The health-care worker shortage, which has been an issue for years, is blamed for driving the increasing number of emergency room closures in the province.

During Houston’s announcement on Thursday, he said his government will “usher in a new era of respect between health-care workers and government.”

He said he met with many health professionals during his government’s Speak Up for Health Care tour, where they spoke with workers about the issues they’re facing and what solutions they’d like to see.

Houston said first-year nurses will receive job offers under the guidance of Dr. Kevin Orrell, the CEO of the newly created office of health care professionals and recruitment.

The premier said nursing students “will know that they are not taken for granted.”

“They will understand that they are respected and valued in Nova Scotia and they don’t have to go to B.C., Ontario or the States to find work,” said Houston.

“Talented, young nurses will walk out of school and be able to start their careers right away, right here in Nova Scotia.”