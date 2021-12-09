Potential COVID-19 exposure at Prescott, Ont. restaurant: LGL Public Health

Send this page to someone via email

Leeds Grenville Lanark Public Health is reporting a potential COVID-19 exposure at O’Heaphy’s Irish Pub in Prescott, Ont. on multiple dates last weekend.

LGL Public Health is urging anyone who was at O’Heaphy’s on Dec. 4 from 6-11 p.m. and Dec. 6 from 5 p.m.-12 a.m. get tested immediately.

The health unit also advises any patrons of the pub during those times to monitor themselves for symptoms.

They should self-isolate if symptoms develop.