Century-old church destroyed by fire in small New Brunswick community

A small New Brunswick community is reeling, after a century-old church was destroyed by fire overnight.

The blaze completely destroyed Saint-Timothée Catholic Church in Shemogue. No one was inside the church and there were no injuries.

Cap-Pelé fire Chief Ronald Cormier said he arrived on the scene at around 6 a.m. on Thursday, and initially thought crews would be able to save the church.

However, things quickly took a turn for the worse.

“We unlocked the door, we went in and killed the fire and I thought we had it. But the fire was between those two walls, and the fire was outside and it went up to the attic. We couldn’t reach the attic,” he said.

Cormier said the church blaze is the latest in a string of fires in the community.

“I don’t know what the hell is going on but I would like to stop it,” he said.

Neighbour Claire Jauffroy, who lives across the street from the church, called it a shame for the community to lose the gathering spot.

“On Sunday, the parking lot is usually full. On special occasions before COVID and all that, it was standing room only,” she said.

Shediac RCMP confirmed a 26-year-old man from Cap-Pelé was arrested in connection with the fire. No charges have been laid yet.

