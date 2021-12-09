100 Afghan refugees and how they’re beginning new lives in Nova Scotia

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is welcoming 100 Afghan refugees to their new home.

“They fled violence and conflict to find a safe, new life here in our province,” said Premier Tim Houston in a video posted to his Twitter account Wednesday, the day they arrived.

“Our province’s story is filled with people helping each other through times of hardship. That’s the Bluenoser way. Now you are part of that story — the story of how our amazing province continues to evolve and to grow.”

Earlier today, roughly 100 refugees from Afghanistan touched down in Halifax. Our province’s story is filled with people helping each other through times of hardship. Now, you are a part of that story. On behalf of all Nova Scotians, welcome to your new home. pic.twitter.com/QnDMeBNgVm — Tim Houston (@TimHoustonNS) December 9, 2021

According to a release from Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, 265 former NATO employees and their families recently touched down at the Halifax Stanfield International Airport. They arrived from another country where they had been staying temporarily after leaving Afghanistan.

About 100 refugees will remain in Halifax while the rest will continue on to other provinces.

Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship spokesperson Alexander Cohen said about 100 other people will go on to St. John’s. The rest will settle down in communities in Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta, and Saskatchewan.

Jill Balser, Nova Scotia’s Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration said Wednesday that there will be support services on the ground for the province’s new residents.

Yesterday at @HfxStanfield in #Halifax, 265 Afghan nationals who formerly worked for NATO, and their family members, landed in Canada from a third country. #WelcomeAfghans https://t.co/N8YMiWfE2u pic.twitter.com/jZgZJsG30j — IRCC (@CitImmCanada) December 9, 2021

The Immigrant Services Association of Nova Scotia will provide short- and long-term support, which includes helping them find housing, jobs and improving their language skills.

The federal government has committed to bringing 40,000 refugees and vulnerable Afghans to Canada following the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban in August.

According to the federal government, 3,625 refugees have arrived in the country so far under its program for Afghans involved in assisting Canada. And 415 have arrived under its humanitarian program.

