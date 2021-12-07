SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

Canada’s response to fall of Afghanistan needs special committee review: O’Toole

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 7, 2021 11:13 am
Click to play video: 'Conservatives to call for a review into feds’ handling of Afghanistan crisis: O’Toole' Conservatives to call for a review into feds’ handling of Afghanistan crisis: O’Toole
Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole said on Monday his party will call for a special committee to review the government’s handling of the fall of Afghanistan and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s calling for an election as Canadian and allied troops were pulling out of the country.

Conservatives are pushing for a vote on a new all-party House of Commons committee to look back at Canada’s plan for the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the response to the humanitarian crisis that followed.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the committee will help Canadians understand why Canada failed to act.

READ MORE: Inside the Kabul safe houses where Afghans wait to be evacuated to Canada

The government has committed bring 40,000 refugees and vulnerable Afghans to Canada, but so far about 4,040 have arrived.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says a review of Canada’s response will be in order eventually, but right now the government is in the middle of trying to get Afghans to Canada.

He says the resources are still needed for that work, and should not be spared to facilitate a review when there is so much work still to be done.

He is also concerned about preserving the identity and safety of those who Canada has working to protect and the motion, as proposed, as the potential to endanger lives.

Click to play video: 'An interpreter’s long road from Kabul to Canada' An interpreter’s long road from Kabul to Canada
An interpreter’s long road from Kabul to Canada – Nov 7, 2021
