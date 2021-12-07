Canada’s response to fall of Afghanistan needs special committee review: O’Toole

Send this page to someone via email

Conservatives are pushing for a vote on a new all-party House of Commons committee to look back at Canada’s plan for the fall of Afghanistan to the Taliban and the response to the humanitarian crisis that followed.

Conservative Leader Erin O’Toole says the committee will help Canadians understand why Canada failed to act.

The government has committed bring 40,000 refugees and vulnerable Afghans to Canada, but so far about 4,040 have arrived.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser says a review of Canada’s response will be in order eventually, but right now the government is in the middle of trying to get Afghans to Canada.

He says the resources are still needed for that work, and should not be spared to facilitate a review when there is so much work still to be done.

He is also concerned about preserving the identity and safety of those who Canada has working to protect and the motion, as proposed, as the potential to endanger lives.

