Oxford House RCMP seize oxycodone pills in raid

Two people from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are facing trafficking charges following a drug raid in the community.
Oxford House RCMP say officers executed a search warrant at a home in the community, roughly 577 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
They say 99 oxycodone tablets were seized, along with an undisclosed amount of cash, two air rifles and an air pistol.
A 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are each facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.
The man is also facing a charge of breaching a prohibition order.
Both accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11, 2022.
