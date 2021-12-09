Menu

Crime

Oxford House RCMP seize oxycodone pills in raid

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 1:38 pm
A man and a woman are facing charges following a drug raid in Bunibonibee Cree Nation Tuesday. View image in full screen
A man and a woman are facing charges following a drug raid in Bunibonibee Cree Nation Tuesday. RCMP/Handout

Two people from Bunibonibee Cree Nation are facing trafficking charges following a drug raid in the community.

Oxford House RCMP say officers executed a search warrant at a home in the community, roughly 577 kilometres northeast of Winnipeg, around 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.

They say 99 oxycodone tablets were seized, along with an undisclosed amount of cash, two air rifles and an air pistol.

A 31-year-old woman and a 30-year-old man are each facing charges of possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

The man is also facing a charge of breaching a prohibition order.

Both accused have been released and are scheduled to appear in court Feb. 11, 2022.

