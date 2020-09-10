Menu

Crime

RCMP seize cash, cocaine in Oxford House, Man. drug bust

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted September 10, 2020 4:11 pm
Contraband seized by RCMP in Oxford House.
Contraband seized by RCMP in Oxford House. RCMP Manitoba

A 24-year-old woman is scheduled to appear in court later this month after being arrested at the scene of an RCMP raid Friday in Oxford House.

Police said they seized over $14,000 in cash, 60 grams of cocaine, and other drug paraphernalia as part of a drug trafficking investigation.

The suspect, who was released from custody pending her court appearance, will face charges including possession for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by crime.

RCMP continue to investigate.

Spike in drug-related calls
Spike in drug-related calls
