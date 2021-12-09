Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

RCMP dismantle chop shop, recover multiple stolen vehicles in southern Alberta

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 10:40 am
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in full screen
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP

More than a dozen vehicles reported stolen from areas across the province were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in southern Alberta earlier this month.

On Dec. 2, the Calgary Police Service notified the southern Alberta crime reduction unit of the RCMP about the possible location of stolen Toyota 4Runner in rural Chestermere, RCMP said in a news release Thursday morning.

Read more: RCMP find $250K in stolen items at chop shop northeast of Edmonton

RCMP members went to a property in Rocky View County on Range Road 285 near Highway 1, east of Calgary. When they arrived, they said they saw items on the property that led them to believe it was being used as a chop shop.

A search warrant was executed, during which time RCMP located eight stolen pickup trucks, two stolen SUVs, a Cat Skid Steer, a flat deck utility trailer with skid steer attachments, a small utility trailer, an Artic Cat side by side and a Honda quad.

Story continues below advertisement

In all, the following vehicles were recovered:

  • 2022 Toyota 4Runner – stolen from Calgary
  • 2021 Ford F350 Platinum – stolen from Calgary
  • 2021 Ford F150 Lariat – stolen from Calgary
  • 2021 Ford F150 Lariat – stolen from Calgary
  • 2021 Ford F150 Lariat – stolen from Calgary
  • 2020 Ford F150
  • 2015 Jeep Cherokee stolen from Fort Saskatchewan
  • 2020 Dodge Ram Eco Diesel Stolen from Edmonton
  • 2019 Dodge Ram 2500 diesel stolen from Calgary
  • 2018 Arctic Cat Havoc – stolen from Calgary
  • 2014 Honda TRX500
  • 2014 Caterpillar Skid Steer – stolen from Calgary
  • 2018 Load Trail Flat Deck Trailer
  • 2019 Rainbow Trailer
  • 2018 Chevrolet Silverado
Trending Stories

Two of the vehicles had been “chopped,” according to RCMP, and are not able to be repaired. One pickup truck had its VIN changed and replaced with false VIN stickers for a matching vehicle.

Read more: Charges laid after multi-million dollar chop shop discovered in northeast Edmonton

RCMP said the other seven vehicles were in excellent conditions. Two of the vehicles had been stolen during test drives from Calgary dealerships.

RCMP estimate the value of the recovered vehicles to be between $500,000 and $600,000.

Click to play video: 'Edmonton man sentenced for helping run highly-organized chop shop' Edmonton man sentenced for helping run highly-organized chop shop
Edmonton man sentenced for helping run highly-organized chop shop – Nov 18, 2019

RCMP said Thursday that charges have not yet been laid. The investigation is ongoing, with members of the CPS auto theft team, southern Alberta crime reduction unit and the RCMP auto theft unit working together.

Story continues below advertisement
116
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
216
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
316
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
416
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
516
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
616
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
Story continues below advertisement
716
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
816
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
916
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1016
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1116
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1216
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
Story continues below advertisement
1316
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1416
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1516
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
1616
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. View image in gallery mode
More than a dozen vehicles were recovered after RCMP dismantled a chop shop in Rocky View County, Alta. Courtesy, RCMP
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen Vehicles tagRural Alberta crime tagChestermere tagRural Alberta tagRocky View County tagChop Shop tagAlberta chop shop tagAlberta stolen vehicles tagRural Alberta chop shop tagAlberta chop shop dismantled tagChestermere chop shop tagChop shop dismantled tagSouthern Alberta chop shop tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers