Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Fire

1 dead following mobile home fire north of Lindsay in City of Kawartha Lakes

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 9, 2021 8:36 am
Click to play video: '1 dead following fire at Joy Vista Estates home north of LIndsay' 1 dead following fire at Joy Vista Estates home north of LIndsay
Fire officials say one person is dead following a mobile home fire at Joy Vista Estates just north of Lindsay early Thursday.

Fire officials say one person is dead following a fire early Thursday at a mobile home community in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a home on Park Street in Joy Vista Estates, described as a land lease family community about 10 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Peterborough apartment fire on Weller Street sends 1 to hospital

Kawartha Lakes First Rescue acting Fire Chief Terry Jones tells Global News that flames were visible at the front of the home when crews arrived.

He said paramedics treated the lone occupant at the scene and transported them to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where they were later pronounced deceased.

Trending Stories

Story continues below advertisement

The victim has yet to be identified.

Jones said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be at the scene Thursday to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

— More to come

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Fire tagCity of Kawartha Lakes tagKawartha Lakes tagOffice of the Ontario Fire Marshal tagJoy Vista Estates tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers