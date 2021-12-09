1 dead following mobile home fire north of Lindsay in City of Kawartha Lakes

Send this page to someone via email

Fire officials say one person is dead following a fire early Thursday at a mobile home community in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

Around 1:20 a.m. Thursday, emergency crews were called to a home on Park Street in Joy Vista Estates, described as a land lease family community about 10 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Kawartha Lakes First Rescue acting Fire Chief Terry Jones tells Global News that flames were visible at the front of the home when crews arrived.

He said paramedics treated the lone occupant at the scene and transported them to Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay where they were later pronounced deceased.

.@KLFireRescue remain on scene of house fire at Joy Vista Estates north of Lindsay that broke out around 1:20 a.m. Officials have confirmed to me one person was taken to hospital and pronounced deceased. @ONFireMarshal has been contacted. Check back for more information #cklnews pic.twitter.com/a1GejvR4YG — Harrison Perkins (@HaPerkins) December 9, 2021

The victim has yet to be identified.

Jones said the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been notified and will be at the scene Thursday to assist with the investigation into the cause of the fire.

— More to come