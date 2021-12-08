Cyclist sent to hospital after hit and run in Kindersley

Send this page to someone via email

A cyclist has been seriously injured after reportedly being struck by a vehicle in Kindersley, Sask.

At 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 7, Kindersley RCMP responded to reports of a cyclist being hit by a vehicle approximately two and a half kilometres north of Kindersley on Highway 21.

Local EMS and fire also attended the scene. The RCMP says the victim, a man, was found on the east side of the highway next to his bicycle. He was then transported to hospital with serious injuries.

According to police, the driver of the vehicle that struck the victim left the scene. It is unknown what make, model or colour the vehicle was.

Kindersley RCMP and the Saskatchewan RCMP general investigation section continue to investigate.

Police are asking anyone who may have witnessed anything they believe could be in relation to this incident to report it to Kindersley RCMP at 306-463-4642 or to Crime Stoppers anonymously by calling 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online.