Education

New schools closer to reality in Saint John, Fredericton

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted December 8, 2021 5:08 pm
Baptist/King Edward School in Saint John, N.B., is one of two schools slated to be replaced by a new facility under plans announced by the New Brunswick government. View image in full screen
Baptist/King Edward School in Saint John, N.B., is one of two schools slated to be replaced by a new facility under plans announced by the New Brunswick government. Tim Roszell/Global News

The Department of Education and Early Childhood Development has pledged money toward the construction of new schools in Saint John and Fredericton.

Education and Early Childhood Development Minister Dominic Cardy tabled his department’s 2022-23 capital budget of $84.7 million in the legislature Wednesday.

The money includes $3.7 million to purchase land for new schools Saint John ($2.2 million) and Fredericton ($1.5 million).

Read more: Some N.B. parents call for a return to distance learning amid rise in COVID-19 cases

A K-to-8 school on Saint John’s central peninsula will replace Prince Charles School and St. John the Baptist/King Edward School. A K-to-5 school is slated for Fredericton to replace Nashwaaksis Memorial School and McAdam Avenue School.

“Students need safe learning environments that meet their educational needs in order for them to learn and be successful long after graduation,” Cardy said in a news release. “The investments we make today will not only support learning and address space deficiencies, but they support long-term community growth and strategic infrastructure planning across the education system.”

Saint John Common Coun. Gerry Lowe, a former MLA who represents the area covered by the school, said the announcement is good news, but cautions that it could be 2027 or later before a new school actually opens there.

“For the poverty rate here in the south end, the Waterloo Street area, this school is … it’s not a school, it’s a community centre, which is definitely needed,” Lowe said. “The school will be inside that, right? It’s something that’s been promised to us, over and over again. And now hopefully it’s going to come sooner than later.”

Read more: Experts dispute New Brunswick education minister’s claims about air filters

Lowe said he spoke with some Saint John MLAs after the announcement and said he’s hopeful they will push to bring the school to the community sooner.

The province also tabbed $8.8 million to support a provincewide ventilation program, and $72.2 million to support ongoing major construction projects, capital equipment, improvement work and the dust collector program.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
