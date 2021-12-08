Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Olympic decathlon champ Warner wins Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 8, 2021 2:22 pm

Olympic decathlon champion Damian Warner is the winner of the Lou Marsh Trophy as Canada’s Athlete of the Year.

Warner won gold at the Tokyo Games over the summer and became just the fourth man in history to top the elusive 9,000-point barrier in the 10-discipline event.

Read more: Keanu Reeves, Damian Warner to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

The 32-year-old native of London, Ont., is the first Canadian to win the Olympic decathlon.

Trending Stories

He set an Olympic record and a national record with 9,018 points.

Read more: London Olympians get long overdue applause during local celebration

Media members from across Canada voted Wednesday on the annual Toronto Star award.

Story continues below advertisement

Kansas City Chiefs offensive lineman Laurent Duvernay-Tardif and Bayern Munich left back Alphonso Davies were named co-winners of the award last year.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Damian Warner tagDecathlon tagAthlete of the Year tagOlympic Champion tagdecathlete tagcanada's athlete of the year taglondon athlete taglou marsh tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers