Keanu Reeves, Damian Warner to be inducted into Canada’s Walk of Fame

Send this page to someone via email

Actors Keanu Reeves and Graham Greene, retired Lt.-Gen. Romeo Dallaire and musician Bruce Cockburn are among this year’s inductees to Canada’s Walk of Fame.

Singer-songwriter Jully Black, late blues artist Salome Bey, wrestling star Bret (The Hitman) Hart and decathlete Damian Warner were also announced as 2021 inductees on Wednesday.

The list of 10 is rounded out by Cargojet CEO Ajay Virmani and the University of Toronto scientists who discovered insulin: Frederick Banting, Charles Best, John Macleod and James Collip.

The Dec. 4 Walk of Fame gala at Beanfield Centre in Toronto will also give out two special awards: the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour to musician Serena Ryder and the Allan Slaight Music Impact Honour to Super Bowl-winning football player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif.

Story continues below advertisement

0:36 B.C. superstar Michael Buble honoured with Walk of Fame star B.C. superstar Michael Buble honoured with Walk of Fame star – Nov 17, 2018

Each year, Canada’s Walk of Fame celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement in the areas of arts and entertainment; entrepreneurship and philanthropy; humanitarianism; science, technology and innovation; and sports and athletics.

This year’s gala will air on a yet-to-be-announced day in December on CTV.

The newest additions bring the total number of inductees to 200. Canada’s Walk of Fame was established in 1998 by the late Peter Soumalias, Bill Ballard and Dusty Cohl, along with Dianne Schwalm and in partnership with Gary Slaight.

News of the death of Soumalias emerged Sunday on the Walk of Fame Twitter account.

3:32 Global BC’s biggest brushes with fame over our 60 year history Global BC’s biggest brushes with fame over our 60 year history – Sep 29, 2020

Walk of Fame CEO Jeffrey Latimer paid tribute to his contributions in a press release Wednesday that also announced the class of 2021.

Story continues below advertisement

“Peter was a passionate visionary whose love for Canada and his dedication for celebrating and telling the stories of our country’s great achievers will continue through the legacy that he leaves behind,” Latimer said.

Canada’s Walk of Fame is a national not-for-profit organization that’s grown from honouring inductees with engraved sidewalk stars in Toronto’s Entertainment District to a yearlong national series of programs and celebrations.