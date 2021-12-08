Overnight flood forces out hundreds of southeast Calgary condo residents

Send this page to someone via email

Hundreds of residents of a condominium building in southeast Calgary were forced out of their homes after a massive flood overnight.

The flood happened in the Legacy neighbourhood. A rooftop in sprinkler line burst, flooding the four-storey building, which has about 100 units in it.

View image in full screen Flooding at the Legacy Gate Condominiums in southeast Calgary on Wednesday. Courtesy: Krista Wilkie

“Fire crews responded about 2:30 a.m. … for a report of a general fire alarm,” Al Kozicki with the Calgary Fire Department said Wednesday.

“When they arrived, they found water had gone from the top floor all the way to the bottom floor from a suspected sprinkler system leak.”

View image in full screen Flooding at the Legacy Gate Condominiums in southeast Calgary on Wednesday, December 8, 2021. Courtesy: Krista Wilkie

The CFD said about 200 people have been displaced from the Legacy Gate Condominiums at the 8100 block of Legacy Blvd SE.

“We started knocking on doors, making sure everyone was alright. They were able to get out,” Kozicki said.

Residents at the scene told Global News most of the units were occupied by owners, but some were also rented out to tenants.

Drew Novak lives on the first floor of the building.

“I kind of woke up at 2:30 in the morning to the alarm going off and look out the window of my bedroom and saw a waterfall of water coming down outside,” he said.

“There were people coming out of the building with suitcases, TVs, picture frames — everything. It was a big eye opener, kind of kicked me into emergency mode.” Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "There were people coming out of the building with suitcases, TVs, picture frames — everything. It was a big eye opener, kind of kicked me into emergency mode."

Resident Brett Powell said instead of evacuating the building right away, he started to try to catch the water to mitigate the damage.

“But it kept coming and got worse and worse as it came in the hallway. When I actually looked out the hallway to leave the space, I saw that it was pretty much a lake.”

View image in full screen Flooding at the Legacy Gate Condominiums in southeast Calgary on Wednesday. Courtesy: Krista Wilkie

Several agencies have been called in to help displaced residents.

“We activated CEMA (Calgary Emergency Management Agency), we have Red Cross as well. Transit brought us some busses for displaced people and that’s what we’re working on right now,” Kozicki said at the scene Wednesday.

So far, no injuries have been reported.