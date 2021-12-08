SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
LIVE
AdChoices AdChoices

Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Sports

Stamkos and the Lightning visit the Maple Leafs

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted December 8, 2021 3:13 am

Tampa Bay Lightning (16-5-4, second in the Atlantic) vs. Toronto Maple Leafs (18-7-2, first in the Atlantic)

Toronto; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Maple Leafs -133, Lightning +112; over/under is 6

BOTTOM LINE: Steven Stamkos leads Tampa Bay into a matchup against Toronto. He’s 10th in the league with 28 points, scoring 12 goals and recording 16 assists.

The Maple Leafs are 10-4-1 against Eastern Conference opponents. Toronto leads the Eastern Conference with 21 power-play goals, led by Auston Matthews with six.

Related Videos
Click to play video: 'Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began' Leafs win season opener against Canadiens in front of 1st full capacity crowd since pandemic began
Story continues below advertisement

The Lightning are 5-2-1 against the rest of their division. Tampa Bay ranks eighth in the NHL averaging 3.3 goals per game, led by Stamkos with 12.

Trending Stories

In their last meeting on Nov. 4, Toronto won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Morgan Rielly leads the Maple Leafs with 19 assists and has 22 points this season. Matthews has 10 goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Toronto.

Victor Hedman leads the Lightning with 22 total assists and has 27 points. Stamkos has seven assists over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Maple Leafs: 7-2-1, averaging 3.9 goals, 7.2 assists, 3.8 penalties and nine penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game with a .930 save percentage.

Lightning: 7-2-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 5.8 assists, 3.2 penalties and 7.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.1 goals per game with a .932 save percentage.

INJURIES: Maple Leafs: None listed.

Lightning: Erik Cernak: day to day (lower-body), Brayden Point: out (upper body).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2021 The Canadian Press
NHL tagHockey tagNational Hockey League tagToronto Maple Leafs tagMaple Leafs tagLeafs tagLeafs hockey tagToronto sports tagtoronto hockey tagToronto Leafs tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers