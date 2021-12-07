Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 8:32 pm
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. View image in full screen
A Peel Regional Police cruiser at 11 Division in Mississauga. Ryan Rocca / Global News File

A man was taken to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Airport and Coventry roads, just south of Queen Street East, shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a male pedestrian and a vehicle.

Read more: 2 pedestrians seriously injured after separate collisions in Toronto

Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

Trending Stories

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: '2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood' 2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood
2 dead after overnight fire in Toronto’s Parkdale neighbourhood
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Collision tagpeel regional police tagBrampton tagpeel police tagPedestrian Struck tagPeel Region tagPeel Paramedics tagBrampton Collision tagBrampton pedestrian struck tagPedestrian Struck Brampton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers