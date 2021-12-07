Man taken to trauma centre after being struck by vehicle in Brampton

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to a trauma centre after he was struck by a vehicle in Brampton Tuesday evening, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called to the area of Airport and Coventry roads, just south of Queen Street East, shortly before 7 p.m.

Police said there was a collision involving a male pedestrian and a vehicle.

Peel paramedics told Global News a man was taken to hospital in serious condition.

The driver of the vehicle remained at the scene, police said.

Drivers are being advised to avoid the area as road closures are in place.

