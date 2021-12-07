Menu

Canada

2 pedestrians seriously injured after separate collisions in Toronto

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 7, 2021 8:12 pm
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. View image in full screen
A Toronto Paramedic Services ambulance. File / Global News

Two pedestrians were seriously injured after separate collisions in Toronto Tuesday evening, officials say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were first called to the area of Lansdowne Avenue and Dundas Street West at 6:25 p.m. for reports of a pedestrian struck.

Police said a female victim was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A Toronto paramedics spokesperson told Global News a woman was taken to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle remained at the scene.

Around 40 minutes after the first incident, emergency crews received reports of a pedestrian struck in the area of Bathurst and Ulster streets, just south of Harbord Street, police said.

Toronto paramedics said they transported a female teen to a trauma centre with serious injuries.

Police said the driver of the vehicle in that incident also remained at the scene.

Officers are now investigating both collisions.

